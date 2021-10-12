Hospital surgery 'scaled back' in face of extreme pressures
Routine operations are being "scaled back" at a south of Scotland hospital due to extreme pressures across the health service.
The number of elective clinical procedures is being cut at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary over the next two weeks.
The region's health and social care partnership said it was facing increased demand as well as staff shortages made worse by Covid.
It stressed that urgent and cancer surgery would still go ahead.
Chief officer Julie White said they were facing "significant pressures" as they headed into the winter period.
"For a number of years the health and social care partnership has faced the dual challenge of increasing demand against the backdrop of difficulties around recruitment to the workforce," she said.
"The pandemic has only served to accelerate this problem.
"Many people have avoided seeking help because of Covid, have been confronted with delays, or have been isolating at home - becoming weaker or more frail."
She said recruitment remained a challenge but some "innovative approaches" provided hope for an improvement in the future.
"However, right now we’re in a position where problems stored up during the pandemic are really biting," she added.
Ms White said that meant "difficult decisions" had to made, including:
Scaling down elective surgery
Having two patients - as a last resort - in single patient rooms at Dumfries Infirmary
Maximising capacity at cottage hospitals
Placing people in alternative NHS and care facilities while they await support in their own homes
Ms White said: "I have never seen health and social care systems in our region under so much pressure, and unfortunately this level of pressure may continue for some time to come.
"We really want everyone to have an insight and understanding as to just how challenging things have become through a combination of factors fuelled further by the pandemic."
She said they were investing "significantly" to address workforce challenges and stressed that anyone needing help should not be deterred from coming forward.