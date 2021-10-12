Routine operations are being "scaled back" at a south of Scotland hospital due to extreme pressures across the health service.

The number of elective clinical procedures is being cut at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary over the next two weeks.

The region's health and social care partnership said it was facing increased demand as well as staff shortages made worse by Covid.

It stressed that urgent and cancer surgery would still go ahead.

Chief officer Julie White said they were facing "significant pressures" as they headed into the winter period.

"For a number of years the health and social care partnership has faced the dual challenge of increasing demand against the backdrop of difficulties around recruitment to the workforce," she said.

"The pandemic has only served to accelerate this problem.

"Many people have avoided seeking help because of Covid, have been confronted with delays, or have been isolating at home - becoming weaker or more frail."