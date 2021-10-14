Coronavirus vaccine passports in Jersey will be available digitally from next week.

Those eligible will be able to display their Covid Status Certificate as a QR code as a means of travelling to and from other countries, the Government of Jersey said.

The YOTI app must be downloaded and registered in order to authenticate identity, and a onegov account, external needs to then be created.

People over the age of 16 will be able to view and display their vaccination record, including all doses administered, and request a QR code for their first and second vaccine doses.

They will be sent to their email to use as offline evidence of vaccination status.

The codes will be valid for 30 days and can be used in "certain limited situations", the government said.

These include domestic events in Scotland and Wales, at the French border and domestically as part of France’s Pass Sanitaire scheme.

The codes are generated in partnership with the digital technology arm of the UK's NHS.

The exact date when the vaccine passports will be available digitally is yet to be released.