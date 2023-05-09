A man has been arrested after officers found a large quantity of Class A drugs during a raid at a Nottingham home.

Nottinghamshire Police said they searched a property in Orange Walk, The Meadows, on Thursday after receiving reports around suspected drug dealing and discovered heroin and cocaine.

Bundles of cash, phones and equipment associated with drug dealing were also found when officers gained entry to the house at about 07:35 GMT, the force said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

