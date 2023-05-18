Shisha bar plan for former union HQ
Plans are submitted to transform the former National Union of Boot and Shoe Operatives headquarters in St James Street
The proposals would see a restaurant, gym, salon and shisha bar move into the building
The man behind the scheme says he wants to give something to the community
A historic former trade union building in Leicester could be brought back into use.
The former National Union of Boot and Shoe Operatives headquarters in St James Street was built in about 1902.
The Grade II listed landmark was vacated in 1978 and then taken over by the Hindu group Swaminarayam Mission before falling out of use.
Plans submitted to Leicester City Council would see a restaurant, gym, salon and shisha bar move into the building.
While recognised for its history, a lack of regular maintenance and leaks have damaged the building, risking its heritage status.
In 2015 an application was submitted to the council to turn the building into 17 flats and a hall, but despite gaining approval from the city council in 2017 work was not started.
The new plans for the building would see it named Boot Union HQ in honour of its past.
Clothing manufacturer Sarfaraz Patel, who is applying for the planning permission along with his brother, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they wanted to develop the site "to do something for the community".
"In this area many developers are converting buildings into flats and there is a huge demand for buildings like this with the history," he said.
"We strongly believe that by restoring and making it accessible to the local community, it will not only bring the building back to its former glory but also help to revitalise the surrounding area and bring people together once again.”