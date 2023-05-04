Attempt to steal giant bus stop crown thwarted
Security guards thwarted an attempt to steal a commemorative crown from a central London bus stop just a day after it was unveiled.
Two people clambered on top of the bus stop in the early hours of Wednesday morning to try and steal the 2m (6.5ft) tall object, but were spotted by two guards.
They fled the scene empty-handed but the crown fell to the floor and was damaged.
It has now been re-installed.
Large crowns have been placed on top of three bus stops along Oxford Street in celebration of the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.
They have been funded by the New West End Company (NWEC) in conjunction with Transport for London (TfL).
NWEC, whose guards thwarted the plot, said it believed the would-be thieves had hoped to gain "social media notoriety" by taking the crown.
The new additions on the famous shopping street have gained mixed reactions from the public.
They form part of a wide-ranging set of celebrations by TfL.
At some Underground stations, the iconic TfL rounded logo has been redesigned with a crown, while five buses and 20 Santander cycles have also been given commemorative designs.
