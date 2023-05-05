Ed Sheeran co-writer's relief at copyright victory
A singer-songwriter who co-wrote Ed Sheeran’s Thinking out Loud has spoken of her relief after successfully winning a copyright infringement claim case.
Amy Wadge, who is based in Church Village, Rhondda Cynon Taf, took to social media to say she had “just stopped crying”.
Sheeran won his copyright battle in New York over the blockbuster track on Thursday.
The court ruled that he did not copy Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On, despite claims from heirs of Gaye's co-writer.
“It's hard to even explain how the last two weeks have felt but to go through it with my friend of 17 years has also been one of the greatest honours of my life,” Ms Wadge said.
“For songwriters, for creatives, we have all won today. That song changed my life but today I realise it was way more important than I could have ever contemplated.”
Ms Wadge went on to thank people for supporting them throughout the case, adding: “I am going to try to catch up on eight years of sleepless nights... The truth is really all there is to it."
Sheeran had denied stealing elements of the song for his 2014 worldwide hit and went as far as to say he would give up his music career if the court ruled otherwise.
He said he wrote the song at home in England, and had been inspired by his grandparents and a new romantic relationship he had just begun.
He previously said he and Ms Wadge wrote the song sat on the sofa after having dinner together.
In a statement read after the verdict, Ed Sheeran said: "It looks like I'm not going to have to retire from my day job after all. But at the same time I am absolutely frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all.
"I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake.”
Thinking out Loud won Ed Sheeran and Ms Wadge a Grammy in 2016, which was presented to them by Stevie Wonder.