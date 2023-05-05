“It's hard to even explain how the last two weeks have felt but to go through it with my friend of 17 years has also been one of the greatest honours of my life,” Ms Wadge said.

“For songwriters, for creatives, we have all won today. That song changed my life but today I realise it was way more important than I could have ever contemplated.”

Ms Wadge went on to thank people for supporting them throughout the case, adding: “I am going to try to catch up on eight years of sleepless nights... The truth is really all there is to it."

Sheeran had denied stealing elements of the song for his 2014 worldwide hit and went as far as to say he would give up his music career if the court ruled otherwise.

He said he wrote the song at home in England, and had been inspired by his grandparents and a new romantic relationship he had just begun.