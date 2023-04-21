A 10-year-old boy has died after being knocked down by a car.

The crash happened on Abingdon Road in the Walton area of Liverpool at about 16:30 BST on Thursday, Merseyside Police said

The driver of a black Ford Puma stopped at the scene and has been helping police with their inquiries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them and asked anyone driving in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage.