Plymouth Soup Run sees rise in demand
At a glance
Plymouth Soup Run has seen 23% more customers in July than the same month last year.
Sunday night also saw a record number for any evening session this year.
The soup run puts it down to the cost of living crisis.
A service providing free food and hot drinks to homeless and vulnerable people has seen a big rise in demand.
Plymouth Soup Run served 23% more meals in July compared to the same time in 2021.
It said it served 2,560 meals to people and handed out 65 sleeping bags.
The service, run by local churches and community groups, had 136 customers on Sunday night, the highest number for any night in 2022.
Volunteer Lyndsey Withers told BBC Radio Devon: "The need is increasing as the cost of living has risen."
Many clients were on universal credit or other benefits, she said.
"They enjoyed the uplift during Covid but have struggled with the reduction, it's extremely worrying," she said.
"There is a desperate housing shortage. Most of our clients are single people.
"There is money coming into the system with the Rough Sleeping Initiative but it isn't enough."
The government previously said its Rough Sleeping Initiative had reduced rough sleeping by nearly a third compared to areas that had not taken part in the programme.
It said it had issued cost of living payments to millions of people.