Plymouth Soup Run sees rise in demand

A service providing free food and hot drinks to homeless and vulnerable people has seen a big rise in demand.

Plymouth Soup Run served 23% more meals in July compared to the same time in 2021.

It said it served 2,560 meals to people and handed out 65 sleeping bags.

The service, run by local churches and community groups, had 136 customers on Sunday night, the highest number for any night in 2022.

Volunteer Lyndsey Withers told BBC Radio Devon: "The need is increasing as the cost of living has risen."