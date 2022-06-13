CalMac's new ferry MV Loch Frisa has started carrying passengers on a route serving the Isle of Mull.

The 2015-built former Norwegian passenger ship will work in tandem with another ferry, MV Coruisk, on the service between Oban on the mainland and Craignure on Mull.

Loch Frisa will eventually take over the route and Coruisk will be repositioned to Mallaig where it will deliver services on CalMac's Mallaig-Armadale route.

Mull's other ferry, MV Isle of Mull, will continue to operate its normal timetable.

CalMac said Loch Frisa, which was bought by the Scottish government, would add resilience to its west coast network. It can carry 195 passengers.

Its arrival has also boosted local employment, with 13 of the 38 crew coming from Mull.

Managing director Robbie Drummond said Loch Frisa was a welcome addition.

CalMac has been facing challenging times due its ageing fleet, with some services affected by breakdowns.

The completion of two other new ferries is also running five years late.