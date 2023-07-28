Lower speed limits along a stretch of road with "a history of collisions" are to come into force, a council has agreed.

Restrictions on the A217 between Sutton and Banstead will start early next year after a petition calling for greater safety measures was submitted to Surrey County Council.

The dual carriageway currently has a speed limit of 60mph which petition papers said was “often abused”.

Surrey County Council said money was budgeted for the new measures and would be introduced and evaluated in the 2023/24 financial year.