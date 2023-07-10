A traffic-holding system for lorries queueing to cross the English Channel will return to the M20.

Operation Brock sees lorries heading to Dover queue on one side of the M20, with the other carriageway operating as a contraflow.

The Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) said the system would return due to high numbers of crossings booked between July and August.

The system, which was previously lifted in June, will be reinstated overnight on Thursday.