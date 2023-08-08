Reports of shoplifting in the South East rising

A rise in shoplifting offences recorded in the South East is due to better reporting, Sussex's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) said.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics shows there were 11,822 shoplifting cases in Sussex in the year up to March 2023, compared with 8,325 the previous year – a rise of 42%.

Kent (17%) and Surrey (21%) also saw an increase.

Sussex PCC Katy Bourne said retailers are now able to report crimes “at the touch of a button”.