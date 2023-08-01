Teenage boy seriously injured in village stabbing
Five people have been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed in the leg, leaving him with serious injuries.
Bedfordshire Police officers were called at about 18:30 BST on Monday following the attack on Ashpole Avenue in Wootton.
Three teenagers - two boys and one girl - were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Two women, in their 30s, were also arrested by police, on suspicion of assisting offenders. They all remain in custody.
The boy was taken to hospital following the stabbing, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, police said.
Det Ch Insp Nick Gardner said: "This is a shocking incident to happen and I know it has caused understandable concern in the local community.
"Officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in Wootton over the coming days whilst we continue our investigation."
He said it was thought to be an "isolated incident".
"We can all play our part in having discussions with our children and young people and challenging any misguided attitudes about carrying a knife."
He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
