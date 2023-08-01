Five people have been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed in the leg, leaving him with serious injuries.

Bedfordshire Police officers were called at about 18:30 BST on Monday following the attack on Ashpole Avenue in Wootton.

Three teenagers - two boys and one girl - were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Two women, in their 30s, were also arrested by police, on suspicion of assisting offenders. They all remain in custody.