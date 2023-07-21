Visitors to a reservoir in Cumbria are being warned to keep children and pets away after blue-green algae was confirmed in the water.

The Environment Agency said samples were taken from Thirlmere in Allerdale on 14 July after visitors reported the water "looking like green paint".

Rose Gare-Simmons said she had to take her labrador retriever Blisco, to the vet after it went in the water after a walk.

The agency said the algae can be toxic and warned visitors to stay out of the water.