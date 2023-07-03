Bells from a church in Cornwall were heard ringing at around 01:00 BST on Monday after people broke in.

The vicar of St Columb Minor Church, near Newquay, said it had suffered from a spate of vandalism over the past few weeks.

Reverend Chris McQuillen-Wright said those involved in the latest incident "took it a step further" by ringing the bells.

He said police arrived and "had a conversation" with those involved.