Mr Hunt said a shortage of workers was holding back growth.

He said measures announced in his budget were designed to get more over-50s, people with disabilities and parents of young children back to work.

Ms Milner said she hoped the "very high job satisfaction" within the NHS would encourage people to apply for its vacancies.

Other employers at Centre: MK said they were looking at offering more hybrid working, where employees spend part of their time at working at home.

The fair was offering jobs across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire.

Private sector exhibitors, external included the Haas F1 Team, Silverstone, Lockheed Martin, Santander, John Lewis and Rexroth, with public sectors organisations represented such as the Army and local authorities.