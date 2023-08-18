Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA) has donated thousands of pounds to Ukraine after the Russian invasion, and the island has welcomed refugees seeking safety.

In February, islanders also voted for St Helier to be twinned with the port city of Mykolaiv.

As part of the celebrations, on Saturday islanders will be able to visit Jersey Library where children can have their face painted and paint pebbles and shells.

There will also be a series of artworks by the Ukrainian community on display.