A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car on a dual carriageway.

Emergency services were called to Orton Parkway, Peterborough at about 23:30 GMT on Tuesday but the man in his 20s died at the scene.

Cambridgeshire Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

The force appealed for witnesses and dashcam of the incident, which happened below the Pennington busway bridge.