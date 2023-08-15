Crooked House pub recreated - in miniature

Mark Winterbottom has been working on the model for nearly a week

John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

A pub gutted by fire and then demolished has been rebuilt - but in miniature.

There have been calls for the 18th Century Crooked House at Himley near Dudley, famous for its sloping walls and floors, to be rebuilt after its destruction last week.

Mark Winterbottom from Wolverhampton said he felt he had to do something after hearing the news and so began his creation.

His model gained popularity on social media which he said was heartwarming.

Making buildings was more realistic than photography, Mark Winterbottom said

The model was made from wood and built one brick at a time

Why can't the pub be rebuilt, Mark Winterbottom asked

Mark Winterbottom decided to make the model after visiting the site the day after the fire

The Crooked House story created news headlines around the world.

Angry Black Country residents staged protest vigils at the site and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street called for the pub to be "rebuilt brick by brick".

"I'm glad I seem to have made people smile and like something after such a terrible thing happened to the pub," said Mr Winterbottom.

He's already had offers to sell his creation but has promised to give it to a friend.

Mr Winterbottom said he would like to see a law introduced that banned future development on the site of a pub if it could be proved in a court of law that the pub disappeared because of an act of arson.

The pub was recreated entirely from memory

The Crooked House was stolen from the community and they want it back, he said

A Facebook page in support of The Crooked House has more than 18,300 followers. Mr Winterbottom's creation went viral after being posted on that page

Here's the original pub that Mr Winterbottom wants to remember and celebrate with his model

