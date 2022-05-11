Direct flights from Channel Islands to Dublin return

Direct flights from Guernsey to Dublin will resume now licensing issues have been resolved, Aurigny confirmed.

The Guernsey airline were affected by post-Brexit air service licensing issues whilst operating under a temporary permit that expired on 10 April 2022.

Blue Islands also announced it would operate up to six direct flights from Jersey to Dublin per week from 19 May.

The Irish Authorities granted Aurigny and Blue Islands air permits to provide flights this summer.

Direct flights from Guernsey will resume from 17 May.

Aurigny commercial director Malcolm Coupar said the return of its route would maintain the "strong links" between Dublin and Guernsey.

He said: "The route has been extremely popular both locally and in Ireland and demand for the service has been high since our initial launch.

"There are strong links between Dublin and Guernsey, and it makes such a difference when people can travel between the destinations in one short flight.”

Blue Islands CEO Rob Veron said it was happy to introduce the new service.

“We are excited to be able to fully launch our Jersey - Dublin service... We look forward to providing Jersey residents, and visitors to our island, our Dublin service this summer.”