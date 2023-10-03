Boys held after police called to shopping centre
- Published
Two teenagers have been arrested after armed police were called to a shopping centre in Derby.
Officers received reports of two teenagers being chased by a group of young men, some of whom were armed with weapons, in the Derbion at 17:10 BST on Monday.
Four young men were stopped and searched, with two being arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
A 17-year-old and 14-year-old remain in custody.
Derbyshire Police said no-one was injured and that further inquiries were being made.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external