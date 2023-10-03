Boys held after police called to shopping centre

Derbion shopping centreDerbion

Armed police were called to the Derbion shopping centre

Two teenagers have been arrested after armed police were called to a shopping centre in Derby.

Officers received reports of two teenagers being chased by a group of young men, some of whom were armed with weapons, in the Derbion at 17:10 BST on Monday.

Four young men were stopped and searched, with two being arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A 17-year-old and 14-year-old remain in custody.

Derbyshire Police said no-one was injured and that further inquiries were being made.

