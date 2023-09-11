Work resumes on scaled-back seafront park
Work has resumed on the Kingsway to the Sea project in Hove
The project had been suspended as the council reviewed its budget
The £13m seafront park has been scaled back due to construction costs
The construction of a seafront park in Hove has started again weeks after a council put the project on hold.
Work on the £13.7m Kingsway to the Sea project was suspended in June while Brighton & Hove City Council reviewed how it could be delivered within budget.
Building work resumed in Hove on Monday on the groundworks for the outside sports hub, the council announced.
Council leader Bella Sankey described it as "great news for the city".
Kingsway to the Sea was approved in July 2022 and will provide seafront sports facilities and a new cafe.
The scheme, being built on land between King Alfred Leisure Centre and Hove Lagoon, is due to receive £9.5m from the Government's Levelling Up fund.
Rising construction costs and a national shortages of materials and labour led to a funding gap of £3.7m, the council said.
Ms Sankey said on the resumption of the project: "Our community-minded residents have inspired and led this project from the outset and worked closely with council officers at all stages to ensure we're delivering what people want, as much as we possibly can. "