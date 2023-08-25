New cookery course offered to prison inmates
Inmates at Guernsey Prison have been given the chance to take up a cookery course as part of their sentence.
Rachel Kaufman, educational manager at the prison, said she was "very proud" of the students.
Prisoners can also study for degrees as well as being offered educational courses.
Staff said a recent cooking class showed inmates how to budget and create a meal using ingredients from the cupboard.
"Students are also learning through the Open University so at the moment we've got four students in prison doing degrees [such as] social sciences and business degrees," said Ms Kaufman.
"We're really very, very proud of our students."
