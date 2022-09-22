Brown had previously pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm to his victim.

He was found not guilty of a fourth count of rape.

In addition to his sentence, Brown was also given a lifetime restraining order and must sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Brett Turner, who led the investigation, said: “Matthew Brown is a hugely dangerous individual who is thankfully now in a place where the public are safe from him.

“The survivor of this incident has shown immense courage throughout the investigation and subsequent court case where she gave evidence that was crucial in ensuring that Brown was brought to justice.

“I hope that seeing Brown behind bars brings this particular chapter to a close for the survivor and help her continue to move on from his actions.”