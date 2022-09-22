Man jailed for raping woman
- Published
A Derbyshire man has been jailed after being found guilty of raping a woman.
Matthew Brown, aged 27, attacked his victim at a house in the county earlier this year.
Brown, of Shirley Common, Shirley, near Ashbourne, denied rape and assault at Derby Crown Court.
But the 27-year-old was found guilty of three counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration, and given a 12-year sentence.
'Hugely dangerous individual'
Brown had previously pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm to his victim.
He was found not guilty of a fourth count of rape.
In addition to his sentence, Brown was also given a lifetime restraining order and must sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.
DC Brett Turner, who led the investigation, said: “Matthew Brown is a hugely dangerous individual who is thankfully now in a place where the public are safe from him.
“The survivor of this incident has shown immense courage throughout the investigation and subsequent court case where she gave evidence that was crucial in ensuring that Brown was brought to justice.
“I hope that seeing Brown behind bars brings this particular chapter to a close for the survivor and help her continue to move on from his actions.”