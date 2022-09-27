EMA offers job interviews to at risk airport staff
Bosses at East Midlands Airport (EMA) have said they will offer a job interview to all staff affected by the planned closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).
Owners of DSA said on Monday that its closure was due to a "fundamental lack of financial viability".
EMA has invited affected staff to attend a jobs fair at The Chatsworth Arts Centre, in Derbyshire, at which airport vacancies, external will be promoted on Tuesday.
While on 3 October, the Castle Donington airport is due to promote its air cargo vacancies, external ahead of the peak season.
In July, Peel Group, which owns DSA, began a review into the airport, saying it was no longer commercially viable.
On Friday, South Yorkshire's political leaders offered public money to keep it operating into 2023.
However, Peel said "no tangible proposals" had been received regarding its future ownership.
'Eager to support'
Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which owns and operates EMA, Manchester and London Stansted, said it would help affected staff by offering guaranteed job interviews for vacancies across its three airports.
Clare James, managing director at EMA, said: "Following the sad news of the decision to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), we are eager to support in whatever way we can.
"As a result, East Midlands, along with MAG's two other airports, will offer guaranteed interviews to DSA workers whenever suitable vacancies arise."
'Greatest asset'
DSA, which is used by Tui and Wizz Air, flies to destinations including the Canary Islands, Balearics, Greece, Turkey, Poland and the Baltic countries.
Services at the airport, which employs 800 workers, are due to wind-down from 31 October.
Robert Hough, chairman of Peel Airports, said he was grateful to the airport's staff who he said had always been DSA's "greatest asset".
He added the immediate priority would be to "continue engaging closely with them over the next few weeks".