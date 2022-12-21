A former visitor centre is set to be "substantially demolished" and turned into a green community space.

Gwynedd councillors have agreed to allow the demolition of the building at Electric Mountain, also known as Oriel Eryri, in Llanberis.

It was previously used as a base for tours of Dinorwig Power Station, a community space and had a shop, information centre and a café.

Previous plans to turn the area into a 110-space car park have been scrapped.

Planning officer Idwal Jones explained the current proposal was now to demolish the existing Electric Mountain Visitor Centre, leaving the existing electricity sub-station.