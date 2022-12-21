Former visitor centre to be demolished
A former visitor centre is set to be "substantially demolished" and turned into a green community space.
Gwynedd councillors have agreed to allow the demolition of the building at Electric Mountain, also known as Oriel Eryri, in Llanberis.
It was previously used as a base for tours of Dinorwig Power Station, a community space and had a shop, information centre and a café.
Previous plans to turn the area into a 110-space car park have been scrapped.
Planning officer Idwal Jones explained the current proposal was now to demolish the existing Electric Mountain Visitor Centre, leaving the existing electricity sub-station.
"Change of use of the site to form a grassland area, replacement of lighting and the provision of electric vehicle charging points at the existing car park and associated landscaping.
"An area of grassland would be used for occasional community events and would include the installation of temporary structures."
The deferred decision over the site's future followed previous plans to replace the site with a 110 parking spaces.
Observations by the community council described the car park plans as "a threat to Gwynedd council's income from car parks".
The First Hydro Company, the applicant working on the plans to redevelop the Electric Mountain site stated the visitor centre had been "under-used" and was "too large for the facilities accommodated inside."
They said the building was too expensive to run and was unsustainable, the ventilation/heating system having reached the end of its lifespan.
The current condition of the structure "is already an eyesore within the local area," the planning committee heard.
The senior planning officer now has the right to approve the application subject to a number of conditions in the planning report.
These include items such as a five year time limit, risk and flooding, safeguarding measures and well as adding a note that the applicant must submit a permit or license over permits for work to provide roosts for bats.
At the meeting, local member Councillor Kim Jones said: "The site will be grassland, not a car park, I don't object to it and I don't think the rest of the community do either."