A new home is being sought for a hermit crab which was abandoned in Guernsey.

The crab, named Tamatoa, arrived at the GSPCA centre in April.

Manager Steve Byrne said “thankfully, despite his ordeal, [he] is doing very well".

The charity said it was “one of the more unusual animals in need of a home”.

“We have a number of animals in need of homes at the GSPCA, from ferrets to cockerels, a king snake to a bearded dragon - and Tamatoa the hermit crab is one of the most unusual," Mr Byrne said.

”He doesn’t hide in his shell all of the time and can be very inquisitive.”