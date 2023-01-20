A free music festival in a town that has been run by volunteers for 16 years will no longer be held.

Hertford Music Festival said it was "over" as it was no longer able to comply with advice given by the Hertfordshire Safety Advisory Group (SAG).

It said going forward it was "impossible" for five people to organise the annual Musical Mystery Tour (MMT).

The advisory group, which consists of local authority and emergency service representatives, external, said its suggestions were "advisory" for the public's safety and wellbeing.