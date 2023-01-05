A children's book illustrator who struggles with reading believed her work "wasn't very good" before going on to win an international award.

Kate Rolfe, from Framlingham, Suffolk, only graduated from her MA in children's book illustration in 2022.

She either won, or was highly commended, for nine awards in the same year.

Ms Rolfe, who has dyslexia, was crowned "best new talent" in children's publishing in November as part of the World Illustration Awards 2022, external.