A sculpture of a Roma heroine has been unveiled at a school in East Sussex.

The artwork depicts Kizzy Lovell, protagonist of Rumer Godden's 1972 novel The Diddakoi, which was later turned into a BBC TV series.

It tells the story of a seven-year-old Roma girl in Rye, and the statue is on the campus of the Hastings Academy.

Sculptor Jake Bowers, who is of Romany heritage, said: "She was the only reference there was made to my culture when I went to school, so she holds a very special place in my heart.