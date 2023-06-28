A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Luton last week.

Dean Fountaine was stabbed on Ashton Road on 19 June, and the 37-year-old from Leighton Buzzard died in hospital the following morning.

Dylan Myrie, 19, of Hallwicks Road in Luton, was arrested by Bedfordshire Police at the weekend.

He appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murder and was remanded in custody until his next appearance, at Luton Crown Court on Thursday.