From Cape Town to Wigtown: Poetry prize's winner revealed

A South Africa-born poet has taken the top prize in the annual competition at Scotland's national book town.

Basil du Toit won the £1,500 Wigtown award for his work Mermaid Indoors.

The poet - born in Cape Town but resident in Edinburgh since 1980 - said winning the prize was a "total joy".

Organisers said they had been "delighted" to see entry numbers rise again by about 14% to more than 1,000.