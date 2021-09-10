From Cape Town to Wigtown: Poetry prize's winner revealed
A South Africa-born poet has taken the top prize in the annual competition at Scotland's national book town.
Basil du Toit won the £1,500 Wigtown award for his work Mermaid Indoors.
The poet - born in Cape Town but resident in Edinburgh since 1980 - said winning the prize was a "total joy".
Organisers said they had been "delighted" to see entry numbers rise again by about 14% to more than 1,000.
"It is wonderful, and humbling, to be joining all of the excellent poets who have won Wigtown prizes over the years, in all of the categories," said Mr du Toit.
He said he had developed a "special attachment" to Dumfries and Galloway through holidays at Carrick shore and also seeing his work published in Southlight magazine.
"This award has augmented my gratitude to the region," he said.
The other winners were:
Scots Prize: Robert Duncan - Peeweep
Gaelic Prize: Eoghan Stewart - Dante air an C1144 agus U1207
Alastair Reid Pamphlet Prize: Jane McKie - Jawbreaker
Dumfries and Galloway Fresh Voice Award: Carolyn Yates - Gaze
The prizegiving will take place during the Wigtown Book Festival in a special event on 2 October at Wigtown Parish Church.
The winning works are published on the poetry prize's website., external