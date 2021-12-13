People in Jersey still have a negative perception of the phrase the "Jersey way", a scrutiny panel has said.

The Care of Children Panel said it was worried the term was associated with a failure to support complaints and not getting positive results.

The panel said it wanted people to tell the States how it could improve people's perception of the phrase.

It said it was to ask the chief minister to start a consultation on how to make the phrase more positive.

In its report, Redress and Accountability Systems in Jersey, the panel said it was "clear" from evidence it had received "that the negative perception of the ‘Jersey way’ is still viewed strongly from some corners of the island’s society".