Experts examine secrets of Orkney Viking burial site

Post-excavation work has begun on a "significant" ancient Viking burial site in Orkney.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said the recently-discovered graves may form part of a previously-unknown cemetery.

The human remains were discovered in 2015 on the northeast coast of Papa Westray.

Excavations revealed a number of finds, including evidence of a rare Viking boat burial, and a second grave with weapons, including a sword.

Archaeologists said the Papa Westray graves may be those of first-generation Norwegian settlers on Orkney.