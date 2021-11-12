A pub owner has created "safe zones" in his venue in a bid to make customers feel more secure following a national upsurge in reports of drink spiking.

Richard Stokes, owner of The Ponty Tavern in Pontefract, said his team had cordoned off an area in the bar which would be table service only and covered by security.

The father-of-two said it was created to help customers have a "stress-free" night without fear of substances being slipped into drinks.

It comes after a number of incidents of drink spiking were reported in some nightclubs and bars.

"You want people to come out and be safe, that's why they come out," he said.

"We do random searches, but it [spiking] is hard to police. It just gives us a safe environment for people, cordoned off with a doorman there, and the drinks come straight from the bar and they're safe."