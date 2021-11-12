Pub owner creates 'safe zones' amid spiking fears
At a glance
An area of The Ponty Tavern in Pontefract has been cordoned off as a 'safe zone' for customers
The area will have security and be table service only
It is being done in response to an increase in reports of drink spiking across the country
- Published
A pub owner has created "safe zones" in his venue in a bid to make customers feel more secure following a national upsurge in reports of drink spiking.
Richard Stokes, owner of The Ponty Tavern in Pontefract, said his team had cordoned off an area in the bar which would be table service only and covered by security.
The father-of-two said it was created to help customers have a "stress-free" night without fear of substances being slipped into drinks.
It comes after a number of incidents of drink spiking were reported in some nightclubs and bars.
"You want people to come out and be safe, that's why they come out," he said.
"We do random searches, but it [spiking] is hard to police. It just gives us a safe environment for people, cordoned off with a doorman there, and the drinks come straight from the bar and they're safe."
Mr Stokes said while his West Yorkshire venue had no reported cases of drink spiking, he wanted to protect people as if they were his family.
"I've got a young daughter myself and my son is young and his partner is young, and her friends come in, and it's just to make people safe.
"If you do the best you can, you're doing your bit as a pub owner and a father."
Reported incidents of drink and injection spiking have increased and, while still unlikely, the issue has worried some revellers.
The venue also said it was joining the "Ask for Angela" campaign, which has recently been launched in nearby Leeds.
It means anybody who feels unsafe or uncomfortable can ask staff to speak to "Angela", a discreet signal for help.
Staff can then offer to help out, for example by calling a taxi or providing a safe space.
