Lack of staff training, boats stored in dangerous conditions and poor pollution control are among problems raised in a review of Alderney Harbour.

The review by Guernsey Harbour Master Capt David Barker identified "several areas of shortfall" brought about by the "stresses of the pandemic".

The committee responsible for the harbour said it accepted all the findings and had already begun making changes.

Capt Barker said "general housekeeping measures" had lapsed due to pressure on staff.