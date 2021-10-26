'Gateway to Scotland' wind farm heads to inquiry
At a glance
Scottish Borders Council has opposed the scheme to the south west of Hawick
Developers say the turbines could contribute £14m to a community benefit fund
The fate of the project will be decided via a public inquiry
A wind farm straddling two council areas in southern Scotland is to be taken to a public inquiry.
Councillors in the Borders opposed the 45-turbine Faw Side scheme which would stretch into Dumfries and Galloway.
Its planning committee agreed that a "gateway into Scotland" was not the right location for the plans.
The Scottish government will now have the final decision on the scheme after an inquiry is held into Community Windpower's project.
Scottish Borders Council agreed to oppose the project earlier this year after planning officials raised concerns about its impact on the landscape.
Of the 45 turbines being proposed, 13 are in the Borders with the remainder in Dumfries and Galloway - the majority of them would be 200m (650ft) in height.
The wind farm project is located about four miles (7km) north of Langholm and 11 miles (18km) south west of Hawick.
Community Windpower said it would generate £14m for a community benefit fund over its lifetime and more than £150m for local councils through business rates.
