In pictures: Wolf Moon snapped in skies over Scotland
At a glance
The first full Moon of the year is known as the Wolf Moon
Clear skies mean it has been visible across most parts of Scotland
Photographers have captured a selection of images from around the country
Clear skies over Scotland have treated most parts of the country to spectacular views of the first full Moon of 2022.
There is a different traditional name for them every month and in January it is known as the Wolf Moon.
It is thought to refer to the time when wolves can be heard more often ahead of their breeding season next month.
Here is a selection of images sent in to the BBC news website and BBC Weather Watchers of the striking Moon.