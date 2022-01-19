BBC News

In pictures: Wolf Moon snapped in skies over Scotland

Image source, Wellies In The Water/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,

The Wolf Moon has been visible across Scotland - including this image from above Dundee

At a glance

  • The first full Moon of the year is known as the Wolf Moon

  • Clear skies mean it has been visible across most parts of Scotland

  • Photographers have captured a selection of images from around the country

Published

Clear skies over Scotland have treated most parts of the country to spectacular views of the first full Moon of 2022.

There is a different traditional name for them every month and in January it is known as the Wolf Moon.

It is thought to refer to the time when wolves can be heard more often ahead of their breeding season next month.

Here is a selection of images sent in to the BBC news website and BBC Weather Watchers of the striking Moon.

Image source, Lisa Roberts
Image caption,

The Moon over Loch Sunart sent in by Lisa Roberts

Image source, Liz Ross
Image caption,

The streets of Cellardyke snapped by Liz Ross

Image source, James Tainsh
Image caption,

Not a wolf but another creature enjoys the Moon in this image from James Tainsh

Image source, Matthew Hannett
Image caption,

Matthew Hannett thought the Moon looked happy near Bridgend on the Isle of Islay

Image source, Peter Ferguson
Image caption,

Peter Ferguson submitted this image taken from his home on the south side of Inverness

Image source, Weather Watching Wendy/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,

A clear view close-up from over the Shetland Islands from a BBC Weather Watcher

Image source, Dan Adams
Image caption,

The Moon over Arthur's Seat from Dan Adams

Image source, Sam Bilner
Image caption,

The Moon over Plockton was submitted by Sam Bilner

Image source, Alistair Mould
Image caption,

Alistair Mould saw the Wolf Moon in the sky over Edzell

Image source, Mo/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,

The scene over Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders

Image source, Duncan L/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,

The Moon over Lesmahagow was visible in great detail