Sewer survey cuts risk of massive repair bill says Guernsey Water
At a glance
CCTV survey of Guernsey sewers is expected to run until next autumn
An island's sewers are being surveyed with CCTV cameras to avoid a possible repair bill costing hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Guernsey Water is carrying out the work over the next year on more than 37 miles (60km) of sewers to decide what sections might need replacing.
The work, which will result in some road closures, will run in three phases, between the end of October until autumn 2022.
Stuart Falla, Guernsey Water's capital delivery manager, said it was a "great opportunity" to prevent problems "before they arise".
He said the work would "prevent collapses and more severe sewer degradation" which would cost "tens if not hundreds of thousands of pounds" to repair.
The first phase, which will run until 6 December, is covering 12.5 miles (20km), in St Martins and St Peter Port.
Surveys would be carried out every 10 years, said Guernsey Water.