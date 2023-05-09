Extra stop and search powers have been introduced in a city by a police force after a number of "linked" violent incidents including a stabbing.

Thames Valley Police said the Section 60 order will remain in place in Milton Keynes, in the Netherfield and Beanhill areas, until 12:00 BST on Tuesday.

Officers were called to property Farthing Grove at 19:25 on Monday after a 21-year-old man was stabbed.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed weapon. He remains in police custody.