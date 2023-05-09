Extra stop and search powers in place in city
Extra stop and search powers have been introduced in a city by a police force after a number of "linked" violent incidents including a stabbing.
Thames Valley Police said the Section 60 order will remain in place in Milton Keynes, in the Netherfield and Beanhill areas, until 12:00 BST on Tuesday.
Officers were called to property Farthing Grove at 19:25 on Monday after a 21-year-old man was stabbed.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed weapon. He remains in police custody.
The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries were not serious.
Supt Matt Bullivant said the incidents "could be linked".
"This will give us more powers to stop and search people and is being done to prevent any further outbreaks of violent.
"This is a decision I do not take lightly.
"People should be reassured that we do not believe that there are any threats to the wider public as result of these incidents but we want to ensure we are doing everything we can to stop any other violent incidents from occurring."
