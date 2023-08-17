There are no plans for Ryan Tubridy to return to RTÉ presenting "for now", the Irish state broadcaster's director general has said.

Mr Tubridy has been off-air since 22 June, when controversy over the under-declaration of his salary was first revealed by the RTÉ board.

An audit of RTÉ's finances found Mr Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than was declared publicly between 2017 and 2022.

Some of the undisclosed payments to Mr Tubridy from RTÉ were made through a UK-based "barter account" operated by the organisation, but there is confusion over how exactly that was done.

RTÉ is funded using advertising revenue as well as a TV licence fee.