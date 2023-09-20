Kayakers and paddleboarders have been attacked with mud and stones on the Exeter Ship Canal, say officials.

Exeter City Council and the police are working together to combat the anti-social behaviour.

In a report to the council, harbourmaster Grahame Forshaw said there had been complaints about Double Lock and Salmon Pool Bridge.

"We do not have the staff resources to police these areas, but we do contact the local neighbourhood police teams to help," he said.