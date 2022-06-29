Drug offences prisoner from Devon hunted by police

A man from Devon convicted of drugs offences is being hunted by police after having his licence from prison revoked.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the force was seeking information about the location of 27-year-old Alex Maund after his recall to prison.

Maund was from the Brixham area and it was believed that he had links across Torbay, officers said.

They said anyone who saw Maund should not approach him and should call 999 or Crimestoppers immediately.