Driver who hit a woman and killed a dog avoids jail
A motorist who knocked down a dog walker and killed her pet has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Kallum Aish had admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving when his car hit Patricia Faulkner in Great Barr, in the West Midlands, in July 2020.
Ms Faulkner suffered a broken leg in the collision, which Aish denied had been caused by him racing another car, but her dog Millie died at the side of the road.
Aish was sentenced to 22 months, suspended for 18 months.
The 20-year-old, from Cattell Drive, in Sutton Coldfield, was also banned from driving for three years at Birmingham Crown Court.
Aish was at the wheel of a Renault Clio when it came off the road, hitting the victim and her Staffordshire bull terrier, a court previously heard.
CCTV footage released by West Midlands Police showed the car hitting undergrowth before three people got out and left on foot.
At the previous hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, Aish's solicitor said his client denied racing with another car at the time of the accident.
Ms Faulkner had suffered a fractured leg, needed stitches and still had difficulty walking, prosecutor Richard Purchase told the court.
"Having seen the footage, Miss Faulkner is very lucky to still be alive, having been hit by the car in that way," he said.
The 20-year-old also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, driving without third party insurance, driving other than in accordance with a licence and criminal damage in relation to the death of the dog.
