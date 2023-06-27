Third union backs calls for teacher strike action
At a glance
Three unions, now including the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), have voted in favour of industrial action regarding pay dispute
The unions rejected a government offer of a 7.9% pay rise
The Government of Jersey says it is working "closely" with all schools regarding how it could affect students
- Published
The head teachers' union in Jersey has voted in favour of industrial action over an ongoing pay dispute.
They join members of the National Education Union (NEU) and NASUWT who voted in favour of the industrial action earlier in June.
All three unions have rejected a government offer of a 7.9% rise - the same as for other public sector workers.
The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said 86% of its members who voted backed taking action short of strike, which could start on Wednesday 5 July.
The government said it was working "closely with all schools" regarding the industrial action, "which may affect schools opening or other school activities".
The industrial strike means members will "refuse to engage with government requests", including responding to calls or emails outside core hours, meetings or data requests.
Carl Howarth, president of NAHT Jersey, said the action would "protect and sustain the future of education in our island".
He said: “Our members have suffered significant pay degradation over a number of years and the employer has agreed that our data is accurate.
“A good education is the bedrock of a society's success and as the island's educational leaders, we are making clear this is at risk."
The government said parents and carers should "wait to hear" from the school directly about "how any action will impact on the school".
"The difficulty any changes to the school day places on parents and carers is acknowledged," it said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.