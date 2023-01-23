A cyclist was left in a serious condition after being involved in a collision with a car in West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Balne Lane, Wakefield, near the junction of Silcoates Street, at about 13:35 GMT on 20 January, police said.

The cyclist, a 71-year-old man, was taken to hospital after the collision which involved a Toyota Avensis.

The driver of the Toyota had been spoken to by officers, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who saw what happened, especially those with dash camera footage, has been asked to contact the force.