A woman has raised more than £1,000 for charity by hosting a party to mark five years since her husband’s brain tumour diagnosis.

Nik Ives, from Little Horwood, Buckinghamshire, was found to have pilocytic astrocytoma in 2018.

His wife Helen invited 60 people to their home for evening of food and singing to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

She said she and her husband "both made a speech, which brought a few people to tears".