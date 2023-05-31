Organisers of a charity football match have been "overwhelmed with happiness" by a £5,000 donation from actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Wrexham AFC's co-owners made the unexpected gift to a match that will raise money for the children's ward at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Wrexham Police FC will play amateur football and futsal club FC United of Wrexham on 1 July

The initial goal for the was £5,000, which the Hollywood duo's donation has now doubled.