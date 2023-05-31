Hollywood stars give £5k to charity football match
At a glance
Hollywood star co-owners of Wrexham AFC make unexpected £5,000 donation to charity football match
Match between Wrexham Police FC and FC United of Wrexham on 1 July is to raise money for the children's ward at Wrexham Maelor Hospital
Community is "overwhelmed with happiness" by the gift, which doubled the target of the fundraiser
- Published
Organisers of a charity football match have been "overwhelmed with happiness" by a £5,000 donation from actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
The Wrexham AFC's co-owners made the unexpected gift to a match that will raise money for the children's ward at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.
Wrexham Police FC will play amateur football and futsal club FC United of Wrexham on 1 July
The initial goal for the was £5,000, which the Hollywood duo's donation has now doubled.
"We didn't expect it", said Andrew Ruscoe, the chairman, co-founder and manager at FC United of Wrexham.
"I just went on social media and people were going wild.
"When I saw the donation from Ryan and Rob, I was absolutely overwhelmed with happiness."
It is not the first time the Deadpool actor has lent his support to the club - he previously donated £1,600 for new kits for the U12s team.
Mr Ruscoe said the children's ward was close to his heart.
"It was where my daughter went when she was poorly and had breathing issues", the Wrexham resident added.
"She's fine now - and my son went there when he had suspected kidney issues. He's got his final check soon, but the staff have been fantastic."
Sgt Dave Smith of North Wales Police said he was "extremely grateful" for the Hollywood duo's donation.