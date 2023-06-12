Wrexham kit launch plagued with issues
- Published
Some Wrexham AFC fans have been left disappointed as they rushed to buy the club's new home kit.
Reports have emerged of fans being charged for multiple kits, having payments taken without receiving confirmation emails and two-hour waits.
On Ebay, the 2023/24 home kit is also being re-sold for up to £170.
The club has apologised to fans and said it would "continue to learn and improve our systems".
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
"Please rest assured, orders are going through, albeit with some delays, and shirts are in stock," said the club.
One fan on twitter, external said: "Despite never getting a completed confirmation at the checkout (just keep looping back to the start), you've now debited 4 lots of £114 from my bank and I'm now overdrawn, cheers for that."
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
"Wrexham never make it easy," another fan joked, external.
"An hour and a half later I have 2 kits. Waiting to see how much that actually cost me," they said.
It comes just days after Wrexham announced United Airlines as their new front-of-shirt sponsor.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
In a statement the club said: "We understand the frustrations of supporters who have been trying to buy shirts this morning.
"The shop website’s servers were set to cope with an increased capacity of orders compared to last season, but demand outstripped this further.
"As we continue to grow, and in order to meet this demand, we will continue to learn and improve our systems."
The club prompted supporters who have placed additional orders by mistake to get in touch, adding refunds would be processed within 24 hours.