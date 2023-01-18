GP centre criticised for cancer care delays
- Published
A health centre has been criticised by inspectors who found care delays for suspected cancer patients.
One patient with suspected cancer at the South Wigston Health Centre in Leicestershire waited more than 10 weeks for a referral, a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found.
The healthcare watchdog also identified an urgent referral for blood tests for one patient was delayed for seven months.
A spokesperson for the practice said they were disappointed but not surprised by the CQC’s findings.
Monitoring problems
The South Wigston Health Centre was previously rated as good by the CQC but has now been graded as “inadequate” – the lowest possible rating – for safety, effectiveness, leadership and responsiveness.
New partners who have recently taken over the service said they were "firmly committed to making the improvements that are needed at pace".
The CQC report also said inspectors found 87 patients on medicines to treat high blood pressure and heart failure had not been monitored correctly at the Blaby Road service.
Problems 'inherited'
Concerns were also raised over staff recruitment and training, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
“The practice did not have sufficient staff to deliver an effective service”, inspectors said.
The watchdog also found out-of-date medicines and equipment.
A spokesperson for the practice said: “Much of the CQC’s findings relate to issues we inherited when commencing as partners in the practice, and we are firmly committed to making the improvements that are needed at pace, to ensure that our patients receive the best support for their health and wellbeing.
"As part of this plan, we have bolstered our team with the addition of five new colleagues in clinical and administrative roles, who along with existing colleagues at the health centre, are undergoing a comprehensive training programme."