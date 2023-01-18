A health centre has been criticised by inspectors who found care delays for suspected cancer patients.

One patient with suspected cancer at the South Wigston Health Centre in Leicestershire waited more than 10 weeks for a referral, a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found.

The healthcare watchdog also identified an urgent referral for blood tests for one patient was delayed for seven months.

A spokesperson for the practice said they were disappointed but not surprised by the CQC’s findings.